CAP Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,275 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,412,000 after acquiring an additional 245,944 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,501,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 337,102 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 579,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

