Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Trading Up 5%

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 21,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 41,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Canuc Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.61.

About Canuc Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.