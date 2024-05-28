Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.27% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,682,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. 2,041,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

