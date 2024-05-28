Camtek Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,623 call options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the average volume of 1,794 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Camtek Price Performance

Camtek Announces Dividend

Shares of CAMT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,219. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $691,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

