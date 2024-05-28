Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Camden National Trading Up 0.1 %

CAC opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Camden National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Camden National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 201.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

