Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

CALT traded up $15.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. 207,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

