Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Insider Sells $1,551,062.98 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.69. 2,090,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,950. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.59.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,209,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.