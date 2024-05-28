Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 2.1% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

