Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,605,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,381,000 after purchasing an additional 105,809 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 451,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 14,530,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,515,946. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

