Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.73

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.73 and last traded at $101.62, with a volume of 4154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

