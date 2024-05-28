Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,040. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.