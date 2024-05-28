BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of BCTX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.51). As a group, research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
