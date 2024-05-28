BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCTX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.51). As a group, research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

About BriaCell Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $156,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

