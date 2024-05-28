BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.0 million-$270.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.8 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

BOX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 3,298,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,434. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

