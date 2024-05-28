BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.080 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,281. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

