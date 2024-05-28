BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.540-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. BOX also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.54-1.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

BOX Trading Down 0.9 %

BOX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 3,452,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,593. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

