BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of zwb stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.06. 142,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.65. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 52 week low of C$15.29 and a 52 week high of C$18.45.

