Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Down 99.2% in May

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the April 30th total of 612,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BSFC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 175,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,821. Blue Star Foods has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 344.42% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

