BITICA COIN Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.63 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,711.51 or 0.99973772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00112899 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,102,468,977 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998114 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.