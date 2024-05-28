BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Now Covered by Laidlaw

Equities researchers at Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get BiomX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PHGE

BiomX Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of BiomX

Shares of NYSEMKT:PHGE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,601. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiomX

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.