BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Now Covered by Laidlaw

Equities researchers at Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on PHGE
BiomX Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of BiomX
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BiomX
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BiomX
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Financial Sector: Potential Trend Change Looms with Double Top
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ross Stores: Buy Off-Price Retail While It’s Still a Bargain
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Cigna Group the Nation’s Best-Run Health Insurance Company?
Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.