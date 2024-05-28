Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BILI. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.96. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

