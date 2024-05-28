Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $984.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $984.00, but opened at $962.70. Biglari shares last traded at $962.70, with a volume of 15 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BH.A
Biglari Stock Performance
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Financial Sector: Potential Trend Change Looms with Double Top
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Ross Stores: Buy Off-Price Retail While It’s Still a Bargain
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Cigna Group the Nation’s Best-Run Health Insurance Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.