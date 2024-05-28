Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $984.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $984.00, but opened at $962.70. Biglari shares last traded at $962.70, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $984.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $868.96. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

