Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.76

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 17429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.