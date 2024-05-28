Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $690,995.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

