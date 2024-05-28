Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $211.63 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $211.63 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,850.97 or 0.05660499 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00054629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003266 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,472,016 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,092,016 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.