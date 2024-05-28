Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director David J. Aldrich Sells 6,700 Shares

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Belden Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,596. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Belden by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Belden by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Belden by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Belden by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.