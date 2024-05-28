Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Baidu by 90,390.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Baidu by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after buying an additional 312,467 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,187,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 238,374 shares during the period.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
