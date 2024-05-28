Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $37.10 or 0.00054311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.58 billion and $504.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00017781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,262,903 coins and its circulating supply is 392,916,533 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

