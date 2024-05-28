Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 250.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $5.30 on Tuesday, reaching $243.60. 401,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,492. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.58. The company has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

