Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.00

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.99.

Aura Minerals Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$913.11 million, a PE ratio of 185.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.74.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of C$178.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

