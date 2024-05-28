ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Purchased by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in ATS were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ATS by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 15.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ATS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATS traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,069. ATS Co. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

