Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) PT Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 443,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,109. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

