Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at National Bankshares

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ AY traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,587,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after buying an additional 5,164,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,324,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 241,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,487,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

