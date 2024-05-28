Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 173,029 shares.The stock last traded at $39.02 and had previously closed at $38.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,461,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

