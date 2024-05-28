AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.99. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,017,207 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

