Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Down 5.1 %
OTCMKTS:AABB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,072. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.