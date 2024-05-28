Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:AABB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,072. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

