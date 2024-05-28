ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $34.98 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and $2.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011391 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,824.56 or 0.99991640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011692 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00113146 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05149241 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,621,351.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

