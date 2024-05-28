Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,794 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $140,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.50. 52,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.01 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.29.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

