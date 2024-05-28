Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $137.41 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,848,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,412,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.88% of AerCap as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AerCap by 123.7% during the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,196 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in AerCap by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,135. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.