Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 64,577 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,577 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.66% of Vontier worth $88,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Vontier by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 181,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 65,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vontier by 2,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 202,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 194,107 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,584,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,755,000 after buying an additional 96,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 88,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

