Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $108,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

