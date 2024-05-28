Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $113,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,317,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $8.49 on Tuesday, reaching $3,803.84. 36,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,379. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,611.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,508.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

