Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 27,004 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $98,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. 2,013,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,142,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

