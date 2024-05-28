Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,093 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of RxSight worth $96,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth $3,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RxSight by 15.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth $939,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,465. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,494,600. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

