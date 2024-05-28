Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430,602 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.63% of Global Payments worth $207,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 358,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average is $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

