Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $92.48 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,478 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $92,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,344.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,255.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,128.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $768.23 and a one year high of $1,363.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.63.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

