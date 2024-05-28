Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $190.63 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,146 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $190,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AJG stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,065. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $198.52 and a one year high of $259.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

