Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $167.34 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.73% of SEA worth $167,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,463 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of SE traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.21. 4,067,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,667. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.60 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

