Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $122.03 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ASML were worth $122,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 22.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $967.02. The company had a trading volume of 165,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,043. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $936.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $381.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.