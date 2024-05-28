Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $119.87 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $119,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.44. 729,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

