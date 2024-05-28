Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 114.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is 96.87. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $1,574,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

